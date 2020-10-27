STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tussle over garbage dumping kills 65-year-old Palluruthy woman

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Arguments over garbage dumping led to the death of a 65-year-old woman at Palluruthy. Sudharmini, a resident of Illath Nagar, Palluruthy, died at a private hospital on Monday morning after having sustained severe injuries in an altercation with her neighbour, Rajesh, who objected to the dumping of waste near his plot on Saturday night, the police said.  

Rajesh, 32, a native of Thiruvambadi in Alappuzha, was arrested in connection with the incident. He is an employee of a private firm in Kochi.

The police said Rajesh was troubled by the constant dumping of garbage by neighbours, especially his nearest neighbour Sudharmini, near his plot where he was constructing a new house. 

“On Saturday night, noticing that Sudharmini was dumping waste again, Rajesh entered into a verbal duel with her family members. He allegedly assaulted her grandson. When Sudharmini intervened, Rajesh pushed her in a fit of anger and she fell down. Though relatives rushed her to a hospital nearby, she died on Monday morning,” a police officer said.

The police said it was not a planned murder. “Rajesh pushed her following a sudden provocation during the tussle.

However, he was arrested on charges under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody,” said the officer.  

Rajesh, who attempted to escape from his house sensing the arrival of a police team, was picked up later.

