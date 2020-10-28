STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala photographer celebrates women of power

‘Sakthi—the Fearless Feminine’, a photo series featuring students of Agasthyam Kalari paints a powerful 
picture.

The series has featured five of his disciples enacting nine forms of goddess Durga.

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  A unique photo series by S Mahesh, a master of Kalaripayattu, depicting the nine divine forms of goddess Durga performing the traditional martial art form would transform us to a world of fact and fantasy.  In the series titled ‘Sakthi—the Fearless Feminine’, Mahesh of Agasthyam Kalari in Thiruvananthapuram has featured his students in the many forms of the powerful goddess Durga.  The photo series which was launched in view of the Navaratri festival is a surreal representation of feminine power and strength. 

Conceived and directed by S Mahesh, who is the director of upcoming Prithviraj-starrer ‘Kaaliyan’, the photo series aims at popularising and spreading awareness about the versatile art form, Kalaripayattu.  

“The response to the photo series has been overwhelming. I got feedback from many technicians in the film industry,” says Mahesh. 

The series has featured five of his disciples enacting nine forms of goddess Durga—‘Siddhidhatri’, ‘Mahagauri’, ‘Kalaratri’, ‘Kartyayani’, ‘Chandraghanta’, ‘Brahmacharini’, ‘Kushmanda’, ‘Shailaputri’ and ‘Skandamatha’. “Initially we thought of featuring celebrities, but later, we decided to showcase our students. It took almost a month for the pre-production. The photos were shot with green screens as background,” says Mahesh. “We have used celestial themes for each of the characters and weapons from Kalarippayattu too. The digital drawings were done by a group of engineers from Ten Point Media,” he adds. 

 “We are still exploring the possibility of this photo series. We may hold exhibitions or compile a calendar with them,” says Mahesh, who started practising kalaripayattu at the age of 7. Agasthyam offers different types of Kalaripayattu courses for all ages, including a programme for elderly. A short term self-defence programme exclusively for women is also available.  

We have over 200 students from across the globe taking part in our courses. “After the launch of the photo series, we are getting more enquiries for our courses,” says Mahesh, who has been in the visual media industry for nearly two decades. He has also won seven state awards for his television-based work which include a biopic series. 

