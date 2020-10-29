STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As Hero leaves, CSML searches for new partner

As per its agreement with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), the service partner was supposed to roll out 1,000 cycles by December 2019 for the Kochi Bicycle Sharing Scheme project.

Published: 29th October 2020 03:15 AM

The Capital Cost and Operation Cost of the project will be borne by the service provider. Till December, Hero Cycles provided 200 units. 

By Shibu BS
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the consortium of Hero Cycles Ltd and Youon Technology backing out from the public-bike sharing programme planned in Kochi, the Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) is in search of a prospective partner to launch the non-motorised transport (NMT) plan.

This is in area-based development (ABD) extent, and for kilometres on either side of the metro alignment on the 25.6 km stretch between Aluva and Petta. 

 “Though the project was expected to be completed by December 2019, the deadline was later extended to March. However, with the pandemic outbreak in March, the consortium was unable to deliver the bicycles, forcing them to scrap the deal. A decision regarding the new partner /service provider for the project will be taken by KMRL and CSML soon,” said a source with CSML. 

More on the NMT plan
The system was supposed to work on a hub-and-spoke model. There will be the main docking station and 6-7 sub-stations within a catchment area of 2.5 to 3 km. The main docking station can accommodate around 20-30 bicycles. Each station will be fitted with a smart card machine. To hire a cycle from a stand, the user only has to swipe the RFID-card at a service station. The system identifies the user, and then unlocks a bike from the support frame. This machine would be linked to the database. 

Cycles4Change challenge
CSML is supposed to revamp the ambitious project as the infrastructure for the implementation is ready. “The decision on the cycles which are already supplied will also be taken after further discussions,” added the official. Meanwhile, CSML, the SPV (special purpose vehicle) implementing the Smart City Mission projects in the city, is going ahead with its plans to launch dedicated cycle tracks in some of the major roads in Kochi as part of Union Government’s Cycles4Change Challenge. Kochi is one of the cities chosen by the Centre for the project. The routes identified for setting up dedicated cycling tracks include AM Road connecting Park Avenue Road, Shanmugham Road and Durbar Hall Ground Road, Panampilly Nagar-Thevara route and Fort Kochi and surrounding roads.

