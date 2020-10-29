STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi firm to launch cheaper, more accurate COVID test kit

The new test kit and the reagents are manufactured at the company’s facility in Kochi under the brand name Mispa LUME and Lumescreen-nCov, respectively.

Coronavirus Test

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Agappe Diagnostics, a Kochi-based medical devices company, is all set to launch a new Covid-19 test kit on November 10, which according to the manufacturers, is affordable and gives quicker and accurate results.

The new test kit and the reagents are manufactured at the company’s facility in Kochi under the brand name Mispa LUME and Lumescreen-nCov, respectively.

“Mispa LUME is based on the Reverse Transcription Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (RT-LAMP) technology, which is a significant improvement from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, as it is more economical and quicker with better accuracy,” Agappe managing director Thomas John told TNIE.

“We are launching the product hoping that it will boost the testing rate in rural India. The cost is a quarter of the RT-PCR equipment and the price of the test kit is 30 to 40 per cent less. Another advantage is that the reagent can be transported at 20 degree Celsius.

“We have received the approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation."

