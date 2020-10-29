Kottayam man held for cheating nursing aspirants of Rs 2 lakh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 26-year-old Kottayam native was arrested for allegedly cheating nursing aspirants of money after promising them seats in a city-based college. Akhil, the accused, had collected Rs 2 lakh from aspirants.

When they got wind of the matter, the nursing college authorities filed a complaint before the Ernakulam North Police.

Akhil, who was an employee of Mithra School of Medical Scribing at Palarivattom, acted as a middleman and collected money from the complainants, said the police. He was produced before the court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody.