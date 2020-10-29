Gautham S By

KOCHI: Irrespective of the music genre you love, there are a few classical songs that are evergreen, no matter where you travel and how old you grow. The Kannada classical song ‘Krishna Nee Begane Baro’, one of the most popular tunes from the past, is one of them.

Singer Kavya Ajit, who made her mark through cover versions online, recently released a version of the classical song, which is being widely appreciated for its soothing rendition and beautiful visuals.

Kavya, who is a trained Carnatic singer, says that her version of ‘Krishna Nee Begane Baro’ is an attempt to familiarise the viewers with her Carnatic style of singing.

“I’ve been releasing a few original and cover songs recently. Being a Carnatic singer, I never wish to lose my touch. However, authentic Carnatic music is not everyone’s cup of tea. Songs like ‘Krishna Nee Begane’, ‘Alaipayuthe’, and ‘Nagumo’ are a few Carnatic songs that even the common people are familiar with. So I chose from this list,” quips Kavya.

Along with the vocals, Kavya has also given great importance to the visuals, with Navani Devanand offering moves to go with the music. The video was shot on Elathur beach in Kozhikode. “I always wanted to do the video featuring a classical dancer. However, I had to travel from Chennai and Kozhikode due to the Covid pandemic. That’s when the idea of including Navani in the project came to me. She was happy to be a part of it,” adds Kavya.

Though the song was shot while Covid-19 positive cases were on the rise in Kozhikode, she says that didn’t affect the shooting, as Elathur beach is one of the less crowded ones there. “Rains played spoilsport. We had to stall our shoot many times due to it,” she recalls. Bijesh Raybon and Jyothish Raybon shot the video. Kavya is really happy and satisfied with the responses she’s getting. “Though it is a classical number, I believe people are more attracted to the song due to the title and visuals,” she says.