STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

26th organic farmers’ market from October 30 at Rajagiri International Guest House

 The 26th organic farmers’ market or ‘Nattuchantha’ will be held on Saturday on the premises of Rajagiri International Guest House at Kakkanad.

Published: 30th October 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 26th organic farmers’ market or ‘Nattuchantha’ will be held on Saturday on the premises of Rajagiri International Guest House at Kakkanad. The event will be held in complete adherence to Covid-19 protocol. The farmers who have been badly hit by the pandemic and the natural calamities will be bringing in organically grown vegetables and fruits endemic to the state to the stalls. The market will also have winter vegetables and fruits for sale. 

Among the produce, for sale, there will be organically grown rice varieties like ‘Kanjoor Kathir’ ‘Mayithara’ organic rice, ‘Wayanadan Thondi’, ‘Wayanadan Palthondi’, ‘Wayanadan Chenthadi’, ‘Wayanadan Valiya Chenalari’ and ‘Mullan Kaima’. The stalls will also have produce such as bitter gourd, snake gourd, ash gourd, okra, green chillies, banana stem, plantain flower, all types of bananas, guava, papaya, pineapple, watermelon, passion fruit, mushroom, coccum and some Kerala desserts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nattuchantha Kochi organic vegetables market Kochi Ernakulam organic vegetables
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman struggles to walk through a flooded street in Kalaignar Nagar, following the incessant rains since Wednesday night. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai inundated; Heavy rains predicted in Kerala, TN, Puducherry for five days

Vocal for Local: Bengaluru sappling vendor becomes famous, thanks to social media! 
 

Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp