26th organic farmers’ market from October 30 at Rajagiri International Guest House

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 26th organic farmers’ market or ‘Nattuchantha’ will be held on Saturday on the premises of Rajagiri International Guest House at Kakkanad. The event will be held in complete adherence to Covid-19 protocol. The farmers who have been badly hit by the pandemic and the natural calamities will be bringing in organically grown vegetables and fruits endemic to the state to the stalls. The market will also have winter vegetables and fruits for sale.

Among the produce, for sale, there will be organically grown rice varieties like ‘Kanjoor Kathir’ ‘Mayithara’ organic rice, ‘Wayanadan Thondi’, ‘Wayanadan Palthondi’, ‘Wayanadan Chenthadi’, ‘Wayanadan Valiya Chenalari’ and ‘Mullan Kaima’. The stalls will also have produce such as bitter gourd, snake gourd, ash gourd, okra, green chillies, banana stem, plantain flower, all types of bananas, guava, papaya, pineapple, watermelon, passion fruit, mushroom, coccum and some Kerala desserts.