STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

802 new Covid-19 cases in Ernakulam, 600 recoveries

The district on Thursday reported 802 new Covid cases, 594 of them through local transmission. 

Published: 30th October 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Thursday reported 802 new Covid cases, 594 of them through local transmission. 
Twenty-one health workers and 20 migrant labourers were among the newly infected.  Also, there were 600 recoveries on the day, with the total number of people under treatment for the disease in the district remaining at 12,386.According to the health officials, the sources of infection of 181 patients could not be established. Multiple cases were reported from Kovapady, Edathala, Fort Kochi, Thrikkakara, Tripunithura, Cheranalloor, Elamkunnapuzha, Thoppumpady, Palluruthy, Kalamassery, Maradu and Angamaly. 

Today’s cases    802
Today’s deaths    4
Today’s recoveries    600
Total cases    44,773
Total deaths    140
Total recoveries    32,687
Active cases    12,386

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19 Kochi COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman struggles to walk through a flooded street in Kalaignar Nagar, following the incessant rains since Wednesday night. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai inundated; Heavy rains predicted in Kerala, TN, Puducherry for five days

Vocal for Local: Bengaluru sappling vendor becomes famous, thanks to social media! 
 

Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp