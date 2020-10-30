802 new Covid-19 cases in Ernakulam, 600 recoveries

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Thursday reported 802 new Covid cases, 594 of them through local transmission.

Twenty-one health workers and 20 migrant labourers were among the newly infected. Also, there were 600 recoveries on the day, with the total number of people under treatment for the disease in the district remaining at 12,386.According to the health officials, the sources of infection of 181 patients could not be established. Multiple cases were reported from Kovapady, Edathala, Fort Kochi, Thrikkakara, Tripunithura, Cheranalloor, Elamkunnapuzha, Thoppumpady, Palluruthy, Kalamassery, Maradu and Angamaly.

Today’s cases 802

Today’s deaths 4

Today’s recoveries 600

Total cases 44,773

Total deaths 140

Total recoveries 32,687

Active cases 12,386