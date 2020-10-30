Sagararani resumes cruise services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation’s (KSINC) deluxe mini-cruise vessels, Sagararani, resumed operations on Thursday. The services were stopped following the Covid-19 outbreak.

The advanced vessels, with a passenger capacity of 100 and a speed of seven knots, offer affordable trips in the backwaters and the sea. However, the Covid protocol allows only 50 passengers on a trip.

The two Sagararani vessels have been operational for 17 years and customers can avail individual ticket-based trips on all days. The ticket rate is `350 per passenger on weekdays and `400 per passenger during weekends. The services are free for children below 10 years.“Trips will be conducted adhering to norms issued by the state government in the wake of the pandemic,” said a KSINC release.

With amenities like an exquisite air-conditioned conference hall, a swanky DJ floor and a mini restaurant, Sagararani serves an ideal venue for hosting events like conferences, product launches, board meetings, parties and other business and social gatherings. The service has been a major attraction for tourists as well as local residents. Other specialities include a variety of cruise packages, from breakfast trips to late night cruises.