STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sagararani resumes cruise services

The Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation’s (KSINC) deluxe mini-cruise vessels, Sagararani, resumed operations on Thursday.

Published: 30th October 2020 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sagararani

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation’s (KSINC) deluxe mini-cruise vessels, Sagararani, resumed operations on Thursday. The services were stopped following the Covid-19 outbreak. 
The advanced vessels, with a passenger capacity of 100 and a speed of seven knots, offer affordable trips in the backwaters and the sea. However, the Covid protocol allows only 50 passengers on a trip.

The two Sagararani vessels have been operational for 17 years and customers can avail individual ticket-based trips on all days. The ticket rate is `350 per passenger on weekdays and `400 per passenger during weekends. The services are free for children below 10 years.“Trips will be conducted adhering to norms issued by the state government in the wake of the pandemic,” said a KSINC release.

With amenities like an exquisite air-conditioned conference hall, a swanky DJ floor and a mini restaurant, Sagararani serves an ideal venue for hosting events like conferences, product launches, board meetings, parties and other business and social gatherings. The service has been a major attraction for tourists as well as local residents. Other specialities include a variety of cruise packages, from breakfast trips to late night cruises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sagararani Kerala
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman struggles to walk through a flooded street in Kalaignar Nagar, following the incessant rains since Wednesday night. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai inundated; Heavy rains predicted in Kerala, TN, Puducherry for five days

Vocal for Local: Bengaluru sappling vendor becomes famous, thanks to social media! 
 

Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp