Silence of the Helpless: Short film made observing World Stroke Day

Gayathri Krishna By

KOCHI: Can you imagine waking up one fine morning unable to move our body or call out for help?

A group of Kochi-based film enthusiasts has depicted this condition in a simple and striking manner in their short film titled ‘Silence of the Helpless’. The film was made as part of World Stroke Day observation on October 29.

The film was released on the YouTube channel ‘The Cue’ on the same day.

The film shows a person waking up to realise that he suffered a silent stroke in his sleep.

‘Silence of the Helpless’ was shot in a day with just five crew members at Perumbavoor.

The film is written and directed by Rohit Narayanan and the cinematography and editing was done by Ihjaz Aziz. Suryakanth Rajkumar and Krishnakanth Rajkumar, who are siblings, have played the characters in this film.

“We initially did not have any plan to release the film on World Stroke Day. But, as we thought more about the story, we went out looking for the possibilities. We made sure that there is no room for ambiguity in our film,” says Rohit.

“The film was shot in Hindi so that we can share the message with more people. We read articles and study materials to know more about the statistics of people having the risk of stroke and who have been affected by the medical condition.

It was surprising to know that people are not really aware of stroke and its causes or effects, or that it can turn out to be fatal,” he added. The other crew members include Goutham Vidya (Associate Director), Binush Thampan (Sound Design) and Pavan Bhavani (Dialogues). The duration of the movie is two minutes and 44 seconds.