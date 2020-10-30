STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Starbucks opens first outlet in Kochi

In India, Starbucks operates through Tata Starbucks, a 50:50 joint venture Tata Consumer Products and US-headquartered Starbucks Corporation.

Published: 30th October 2020 02:47 AM

The Starbucks outlet which started functioning at Lulu Mall, Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Starbucks, the world’s biggest chain of coffee shops, opened its maiden store in Kochi on Thursday, marking its entry into Kerala. Located at Lulu Mall, Kochi is Starbucks’ 14th city and the company’s 201st store.

“At Tata Starbucks, we have proudly served our customers in India with the premium Starbucks experience for eight years and are excited to bring the first Starbucks store to Kerala. Tata Starbucks remains committed to its long-term growth potential in India, as we continue to thoughtfully expand, bringing the Starbucks experience to newer markets across the country,” said Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks, in a release.

The coastal city, also known as the ‘Gateway to Kerala’, is a melting pot of diverse cultures with an enamouring atmosphere.

The same has been portrayed through the store’s warm and rustic colour palette. 

While it features the iconic Starbucks Siren etched in wooden panels, two paintings - one comprising the coffee trees in South India and the other, a homage to the first Starbucks store in Seattle - by a Malayali artist can also be found.

The new store offers customers a wide range of Starbucks beverages including the recently launched Starbucks® Diwali Blend and all-time favourites such as Cafe Mocha, Java Chip Frappuccino®, Signature Hot Chocolate and Caramel Macchiato.The first 200 customers in Kochi to join the My Starbucks Rewards(MSR) programme and spend `5,000 will become Starbucks Rewards Gold members.

