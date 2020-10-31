INTERVIEW | Kochi Starbucks CEO shares insights on new venture

Deena Theresa By

KOCHI: 'Feels like the world, feels like home.’ The tagline of Tata Starbucks, Kochi, is an ode to the diverse cultures and global influences hosted by the city. After what felt like ages, Tata Starbucks launched its 201st store in their 14th city on October 29, much to the joy of coffee aficionados in the state.

Promising exquisite blends and high-quality coffee, Starbucks experience has been unparalleled around the world. While their entry in the state could herald the rise of distinct coffee culture, it also adds to the Kochi’s international charm.

Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Guarnaney speaks to TNIE on coming to town.

Tata Starbucks entered the Indian market eight years ago. What took you so long to arrive in Kerala?

We’ve always been very particular about the kind of location we select. It must be visible, easily accessible and in sync with the values of our brand - the Starbucks experience.

Lulu Mall was an ideal location and we instantly jumped on board. We’ll be considering more branches in the future.

Traditionally, Kerala has been known as tea lovers paradise. Cafes in the city focus on food first and beverages second.

Did you have any apprehensions about opening Starbucks in such a market?

Starbucks has gone to countries that were considered as traditional tea markets. Case in point would be Japan where now, people can be seen strolling around with Starbucks cups.

While India is a reasonably larger tea society, there has been a growing interest in coffee, ranging from hot and cold coffees to frappuccinos, especially among our customers and largely, millennials. Therefore, there is no reason for us to be apprehensive.

In fact, the audience has been awaiting the entry of Starbucks in the city. Kochi is known as the gateway to Kerala, so there was no better place to launch our first outlet in the state. Our tagline says it all - the global influences in Kochi; Dutch, French and Portuguese cultures, along with a large number of expatriates, makes the city home. Inside the cafe, the local culture has been integrated with an international flair; We have a painting by a local artist created with the repurposed coffee ground and the Starbucks Siren at the store gives an impression that she’s gliding on water.

What does it feel like to be the CEO of an iconic consumer brand that thrives on coffee and connections during a pandemic?

Firstly, it always feels wonderful to be a partner at Starbucks. I’m proud of my team for the work we have done during the pandemic. Safety has become our number one priority. As a result, we’ve had seating spaced out in the store, compulsory masks and digital mode of payments and ordering. The mobile order and pay from the mobile app will allow you to collect the order from the barista, without having to wait.

Is the Kochi market distinct from the others?

Tata Starbucks CEO Navin Guarnaney

Every market has subtle nuances. While 80 percent of what we serve is international, 20 percent is Indianised or particular to the place. When we recently opened the Amritsar store, chatpata innovations were made for the same. We will be creating similar lines in Kochi too.

By and large, people want excellent coffee and a warm experience. Malayalis are everywhere - tastes and preferences are not that different from the rest of the world.

What does the future hold for Tata Starbucks?

We have been thoughtfully expanding across the country and are currently among the five fastest-growing markets in the world. We’ve been on the front foot from the first day and have been well received in India. Additionally, diverse coffee blends are introduced; recently we announced the ‘Diwali blend’, a beautiful tin which is a tribute to the region’s deep coffee heritage and expertise.

