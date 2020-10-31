STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi-bound lorry with Rs 16 lakh worth of onions goes missing

Officials at Central police station said they have launched a probe based on the complaint.

Published: 31st October 2020 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Onions, Onions price hike

For representational purposes. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ali Mohammed Siyad, an onion wholesale merchant of Ernakulam market, had been spending sleepless nights as a lorry which was transporting 25 tonnes of onion worth Rs 16 lakh went missing. Siyad, who has been into the kitchen staple’s trade for the last 20 years, said he lodged a complaint with the Central police station after the “precious cargo” which was supposed to reach Kochi on Wednesday didn’t turn up till Friday. 

“I am not able to contact the driver also. His mobile phone is ringing, but nobody is picking up,” said Siyad, adding that the cargo was sent by his purchaser Sanjaykumar N Shelar in Maharashtra.

“He confirmed to me that the lorry owned by a Kalamassery native had left Ahamed Nagar in Maharashtra with 25 tonnes of onion a few days ago.

The value of the consignment is around Rs 16 lakh. I am supposed to make payment to the purchaser four days after the delivery of the consignment at my shop. I strongly suspect that the driver might have diverted the consignment to another destination,” he said. 

Officials at Central police station said they have launched a probe based on the complaint. As per the bill prepared by purchaser Sanjaykumar who is an onion, potatoes merchants and commission agent, the lorry was loaded with the produce on October 25.

“I also contacted the transport agent who also confirmed that the lorry had left Maharashtra on October 25 itself. In fact, they have sent me CCTV visuals of the lorry having Kerala registration number,” Ali added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala lorry onions Onions Kerala Kochi
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp