Kochi-bound lorry with Rs 16 lakh worth of onions goes missing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ali Mohammed Siyad, an onion wholesale merchant of Ernakulam market, had been spending sleepless nights as a lorry which was transporting 25 tonnes of onion worth Rs 16 lakh went missing. Siyad, who has been into the kitchen staple’s trade for the last 20 years, said he lodged a complaint with the Central police station after the “precious cargo” which was supposed to reach Kochi on Wednesday didn’t turn up till Friday.

“I am not able to contact the driver also. His mobile phone is ringing, but nobody is picking up,” said Siyad, adding that the cargo was sent by his purchaser Sanjaykumar N Shelar in Maharashtra.

“He confirmed to me that the lorry owned by a Kalamassery native had left Ahamed Nagar in Maharashtra with 25 tonnes of onion a few days ago.

The value of the consignment is around Rs 16 lakh. I am supposed to make payment to the purchaser four days after the delivery of the consignment at my shop. I strongly suspect that the driver might have diverted the consignment to another destination,” he said.

Officials at Central police station said they have launched a probe based on the complaint. As per the bill prepared by purchaser Sanjaykumar who is an onion, potatoes merchants and commission agent, the lorry was loaded with the produce on October 25.

“I also contacted the transport agent who also confirmed that the lorry had left Maharashtra on October 25 itself. In fact, they have sent me CCTV visuals of the lorry having Kerala registration number,” Ali added.