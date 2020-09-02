Govt neglecting us, say tourist boat owners at Marine Drive

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: With the pandemic affecting their operations and the salty water of Vembanad Lake damaging their boats, tourist boat operators of Marine Drive are feeling neglected.They allege while the government offered generous financial aid to houseboat operators, it meted out step-motherly treatment towards tourist boat owners who are facing the same plight.

“The government offered aid of `1 lakh to those owning one tourist boat and `2 lakh to those owning more. However, for houseboats, the financial aid is based on the number of rooms in each boat. Why aren’t we being considered under this criterion? We have boats, some of which cater to 10 people while some to over 80 people. Some boats are fully air-conditioned and cost over `1 crore, while some boats cost just `5 lakh,” he said.

“What were the criteria considered while deciding financial aid for us?” he asked. Saju T B, secretary, Marine Drive Tourist Boat Owners Association, said they were asked to approach the banks if they wanted more money. “However, the banks ask us for collateral for granting loans. From where will we get that? Already, our houses, property and gold are pawned. We have to meet the daily expenses of ourselves and our staff. The paltry aid of `1 lakh or `2 lakh will not cover maintenance costs that may cross `5 lakh per boat,” he said.

He said even their employees were in a quandary. “This used to be the peak season for us and we would make at least `10,000 per day. Did you know that the government said that the staff can pawn their gold to get money?” asked Saju. “We have been running from pillar to post. We sent representations to everyone, including the Tourism Department, the CM, district collector and port authorities, but received no reply. Now, we will directly approach the tourism and ports ministers and the Maritime Board. We will also demand an extension for renewing registration and licence,” Saju said.

