STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Mattanchery, Fort Kochi pose a challenge in Ernakulam’s Covid battle

Covid cases continue to spiral in Mattanchery and Fort Kochi despite stringent restrictions.

Published: 02nd September 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

A street in Fort Kochi | FIle picture

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Covid cases continue to spiral in Mattanchery and Fort Kochi despite stringent restrictions. In the past week, 130 new cases were reported from the two places.Though the areas have been declared Covid clusters under the West Kochi region, their demographic peculiarities have led to the failure of every strategy devised by the district’s health department so far.Officials of the health department said they were gradually increasing the number of tests in the area to evaluate the volume of Covid spread.

“There is no logic in conducting a massive testing drive as it will only dry up our resources. We are focusing on conducting antigen tests of asymptomatic contacts as much as possible. Even asymptomatic secondary contacts have contributed immensely to the spread,” said a health official who did not wish to be named. Moreover, the department considers restricting activities in the thickly-populated, ‘overtly socialising’ area a herculean task.

As per the department’s new strategy, antigen and antibody tests will be held across Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC) in the district. “Giving special emphasis on West Kochi, antigen and antibody tests will be held across all CFLTCs. Ensuring a testing facility at the last end of the Covid containment chain will help us in restricting the spread of the virus in each area,” he said. 

With the rise in local contact cases, the department has issued special directives to hospitals in the areas.  “Though the number of patients visiting hospitals are very less, we have asked the health workers to strictly ensure testing for everyone,” said the official. “Though we closed down large areas by demarcating them as containment zones, it impacted the business community. We have received several pleas from business firms to ease the restrictions. We are planning to declare more areas as micro-containment zones with more restrictions,” said an officer from the West Kochi region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Fort Kochi Mattanchery Ernakulam COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp