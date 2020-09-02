Navy gets new facility to recycle plastic 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Naval Command (SNC) on Saturday unveiled a plastic recycling facility that can recycle 150kg of plastic per hour, at the Naval Base. The pilot project by Cochin Shipyard Limited as part of its corporate social responsibility, with the cooperation of the district administration, at an approximate cost of `46 lakh. The facility is capable of processing both soft and hard plastic waste. The facility is a remarkable step towards effective and scientific handling of plastic waste. It will also make the naval premises plastic-free.