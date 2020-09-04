Jacobite Church launches relay fast

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Malankara Jacobite Syrian Church began a relay hunger strike at Punthencruz here on Thursday demanding the state government to bring out an ordinance to prevent the takeover of its churches by the Orthodox faction. The strike was inaugurated by Metropolitan Geevarghese Mar Coorilos.

“In a democracy, if justice is denied to someone, the government is duty-bound to enact laws and give justice. We deserve the protection and rights to enter and conduct Holy Mass in churches that are rightfully ours,” Mar Coorilos said.

Jacobite Church priest trustee Sleeba Paul Vattavelil Corepiscopa, Almaya trustee commander C K Shaji Chundayil, and working and managing committee members K O Elias, Fr Daniel Thattarayil and Elby Varghese observed the hunger strike on Thursday.

Recently, the metropolitan trustee of the Jacobite Church had written to church leaders urging them to intensify protests for the cause. “The government should act and find a solution for us to enter the churches we lost. The relay hunger strike under the working and managing committees will be held till Saturday. Then, the protest will be held from September 9 to 11 led by bishops in their dioceses. On September 13, protests will be held across all churches involving the faithful,” said Fr Sleeba.

The hunger strike will begin at 9am and will end at 5pm, he said.