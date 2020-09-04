STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maradu debris removal to be completed by Saturday

The councillors are upbeat about the timely completion of the work this time.

An earthmover removing concrete debris from the backwaters in Maradu | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The removal of the debris of Alfa Serene buildings from the backwaters will be over by Saturday, putting an end to local residents’ misery. The issue surfaced months after the Alfa Serene highrises were razed. Fishing nets of nearby residents were damaged repeatedly by iron rods bulging out of the debris. 

“Faced with official apathy, many of us have become indifferent to such issues. When fishermen reported back-to-back wrecking of their high-quality fishing nets, people grew angry. Fortunately, the Pollution Control Board stepped in to compel the contractor to restart work,” said Harishchandrasai, a local resident. The councillors are upbeat about the timely completion of the work this time.

“Unlike earlier, we have a definite NGT order to push them towards completing the work, almost 50 per cent of which is over. Huge blocks of concrete debris have been removed from the water. As iron rods are popping out of the rubble, workers are finding it very difficult to pull them to the banks,” said Antony Ashanparambil, a councillor from the area.

After an outcry by residents, Chennai-based Vijay Steels and Explosives, the firm which demolished the structure, resumed work around a week ago.

“We are removing the debris and placing them in the area left vacant after the Alfa Serene demolition. Along with earthmovers, rough terrain cranes are being used. We have made a temporary mud ramp to reach the concrete rubble,” said a representative of the contractor. 

They said concrete pieces over 20 metres deep are stuck in the slush. The contractor will separate iron rods from the rubble later for further sale.

Maradu
