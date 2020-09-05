Shresht Adhyapak Puraskar: Entries invited

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CBSE schools can begin submitting their entries for the Shresht Adhyapak Puraskar 2020 competition, constituted by the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala, from Saturday. The awards aim at providing a viable support system to implement the New Education Policy in the state. The three most valuable teachers from the primary, secondary and higher secondary categories will be presented with the award. The competition comprises a nine-step ‘Navaratna Challenge’, which is expected to go a long way in grooming high calibre teachers. Schools can submit their entries till September 18. The final round will be held on September 25 and the winners will be announced on October 2.