‘Take a Break’ toilets to the aid of travellers

To address the long-standing demand for good toilet complexes along the state highways and national highways, the state government will soon roll out the ‘Take a Break’ project.

Published: 05th September 2020 04:45 AM

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: To address the long-standing demand for good toilet complexes along the state highways and national highways, the state government will soon roll out the ‘Take a Break’ project. It aims to set up a minimum of 2,165 quality community sanitary complexes across the state. These Take a Break facilities would offer quality amenities including refreshment options for the public and travellers. The project, implemented by the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) and Suchitwa Mission, has already started.

Suchitwa Mission, the nodal agency for the project, has received around 832 projects from various local bodies in the state to set up community sanitary complexes. The plan is to set up 1,682 of them in panchayats, 435 in municipalities and around 48 premium ‘Take a Break’ facilities in corporations. Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi would get close to 16 such premium facilities as part of the initiative.

Principal Secretary (LSGD) Saradha Muraleedharan told TNIE that it’s time the state took measures to make quality sanitary infrastructure available to all. “Kerala has been declared an open defecation-free state. Now, the state has to set up more quality public toilets and give a better, more hygienic option to its people. Our aim is not just to construct toilets, but also to make them of good standards.

We have come up with a design for the complex and we plan to brand it,” said Saradha. She added that local bodies are responsible for providing better sanitary amenities. “Once the project is completed, travellers on our highways would feel the difference. We are getting good responses from the panchayat authorities. Renovation projects are already under way in many places,” said Saradha. 

According to Suchitwa Mission officials, 235 of the total 832 ‘Take a Break’ projects are renovation initaitives. The actual plan of the state government is to set up 12,000 toilet units in the state. According to the authorities, the project cost would vary depending on the plan. “As per our estimates, a minimum of Rs 5 lakh would be required to construct a facility in one-cent land. If the local bodies have more land, they can go for premium standard construction,” said an official with the mission. 

