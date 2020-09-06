STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beating Covid Blues: A one-stop aid during Covid fight

Growing beyond India, the restaurateur who also owns lodges and restaurants has aimed to provide all-round protection through his business venture.

Published: 06th September 2020 05:11 AM

Abdul Nissar

By Kiran Narayanan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when facemask becomes inevitable, Kannur-based entrepreneur Abdul Nissar has found a business opportunity in it. Introducing ‘The Mask,’ an exclusive showroom in Kochi for a wide variety of masks, gloves, PPE kits and sanitisers, Nissar provided the one-stop-shop for all merchandise related to Covid-19 fight.

Growing beyond India, the restaurateur who also owns lodges and restaurants has aimed to provide all-round protection through his business venture. “As many of my friends are into face mask production, I had a seamless start into the business. When the idea was conceived, I wanted to provide every available product related to Covid precautions,” he said.

Along with the Kaloor showroom which opened on June 29, Nissar has opened three other branches in Kochi and also opened three more in Thalassery, Kozhikode and Mattannur. “We are thinking beyond the Covid-era now. Adding herbal hygienic products and sports props, the endeavour will grow forward,” said Nissar.

Out of word-of-mouth, the entrepreneur is receiving calls from around the globe. “I’m receiving calls from the USA and Gulf countries these days. Many are collecting our products for sending to their dear ones abroad. Along with branded items, locally made products are also in high demand,” added the 50-year-old. Providing face masks ranging from `4 to `1,000, The Mask offers plenty of choices like environment-friendly Ayur masks and designer ones to the customers.  

