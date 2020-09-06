Beating Covid Blues: Happy to help others during hard times

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even in these times of hardship, when people are struggling to hold on to their jobs, and many are even losing their sources of livelihood due to Covid, some kind souls help others gain too, while striving to eke out a living. Ravikrishnan K, the owner of Biomart, is one such person. This 53-year-old resident of Aluva makes products that are 100 per cent compostable and environmental friendly. When the Covid shock jolted all sections of society, Ravi shifted his focus to making masks and sanitising wipes.

“We make all kinds of masks, varying from cotton masks to four-layer masks to face shields, in varieties of shapes and prints. Their prices range from Rs 12 to Rs 60. Masks are essentials now, so we cannot charge price beyond a point. We accept the work of supplying PPE kits as well,” said Ravikrishnan.

Around 25 people, who had lost their jobs due to Covid were given employment at his establishment. “Several people approached me for jobs as they were out of work due to Covid, and I did the best I could to help them out. Those employed are given salaries based on the work they do. The more the stitching, the more the pay. Packaging staff are given monthly salaries. I am happy that we are able to feed these many families at this time of hardship,” said Ravikrishnan.