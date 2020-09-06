STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

CIAL success proves relevance of PPP in airport development: CM

The AGM endorsed the board of directors’ proposal to award 27 per cent dividend to the shareholders for financial year 2019-20.

Published: 06th September 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Reiterating his stand that big projects like building and maintaining airports can be effectively implemented by the state government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the success of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) model emphasizes the relevance of public private participation (PPP) in airport infrastructure development. Addressing the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of CIAL through videoconferencing, he said there is a misapprehension that complex projects like development of airport infrastructure have to be fully entrusted with the private sector.

The AGM endorsed the board of directors’ proposal to award 27 per cent dividend to the shareholders for financial year 2019-20.“The CIAL model has demonstrated that the participation of the government in such projects could be effective in delivering professionalism. Infrastructure development projects are implemented by acquiring the common man’s land and it should not be privatised,” the chief minister said. 

He said the CIAL model is inclusive and addresses the issues of the people. “CIAL has invested around `2,000 crore for capacity enhancement of the airport and still does not collect user development fee from the passenger,” said Pinarayi. The total installed capacity of the solar power plant at the airport has been enhanced  to 25 Mega Watt peak (MWp)  from 15.5 MWp. CIAL is also working on a new solar power plant at Payyanur in Kannur with an installed capacity of 12 MWp. The company has ventured into business diversification which includes development of small hydroelectric projects. The first one is being completed at Arippara near Kozhikode. Pinarayi indicated that both of these projects would be commissioned by December 2020.

CIAL, which has an investor base of 19,000 shareholders from 30 countries, has been distributing dividend since 2003-04 and with this year, the total dividend payout has touched 282 per cent. The company registered a turnover of `655.05 crore in 2019-20 with a profit of `204.05 crore. This is the first time CIAL’s profit has crossed the `200 crore-mark. The state government and its PSUs together has 34.15 per cent stake in CIAL.Ministers Thomas Isaac, V S Sunil Kumar, directors Yusuffali M A, N V George, E M Babu, K Roy Paul, A K Ramani, CIAL managing director V J Kurian, company secretary Saji K George and others attended in AGM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan CIAL Kochi Airport
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp