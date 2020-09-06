STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pallikkutam awards for edu startups announced

 The first-ever Pallikkutam National Award for ‘Startups in Education’ was announced on September 5 via the Zoom platform on Saturday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first-ever Pallikkutam National Award for ‘Startups in Education’ was announced on September 5 via the Zoom platform on Saturday. While the Harappa Education in Delhi bagged the golden award of Rs 1 lakh, it was Kochi-based Stellariz Edtech Solutions Pvt Ltd that won the silver award of Rs 50,000. Similarly, Mumbai-based KidzByte MediaTech Pvt Ltd secured the bronze award of Rs 25,000. The award was presented for disruptive and frugal innovations in education that provided scalable to free platforms for transforming the sector.   

The award was instituted by Rajagiri Media in association with the Kerala Startup Mission and sponsored by the South Indian Bank. Saji Gopinath, CEO, Kerala Startup Mission, who delivered the keynote address, pointed out that ed-tech startups in India have taken education to the next stage of growth and development during the pandemic period. Management experts Ravindranath Kamath, Arjun Mohan, 
Rahul Savoor, Aastha Grover, among others, also addressed the gathering.

