STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro turns a glorious chapter today

With the Thykoodam-Petta stretch commissioning, Phase I of the state’s dream project draws to a close

Published: 07th September 2020 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Metro train coming out of the Petta station as part of the trial run.

Metro train coming out of the Petta station as part of the trial run.

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the commissioning of the Thykkoodam-Petta-stretch on Monday, the first phase of Kochi Metro will successfully come to a close. One among the most capital intensive projects implemented in the state, the history of Kochi Metro began more than two decades ago. 

It was in July 1999 that then Chief Minister E K Nayanar announced the government would entrust RITES Ltd, an engineering consultancy company, to conduct a feasibility study on the Kochi Metro project. The report was completed in August 2000. 

However, in February 2003, the A K Antony government proposed scrapping the metro project and introducing the Skybus in Kochi. But the Oommen Chandy government, in 2005, revived the metro project, following which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made a presentation before the state cabinet and a `2,239-crore project was proposed again. 

DMRC opened its office in Kochi in March 2009. In 2010, the V S Achuthanandan-led government made a budgetary allocation of `158.6 crore for launching the preparatory works of Kochi Metro. In August 2011, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) was formed. The Union cabinet approved the `5,126-crore Kochi Metro project in July 2012 and construction began on June 7, 2013. 

On June 17, 2017, the service from Aluva to Palarivattom got commissioned and in the same year, the service was extended to Maharaja’s College, stretching a total of 18km. In September 2019, the service was further extended to Thykkoodam, which saw the ridership shooting up to 68,000 passengers per day on weekends. Though the last 1.2km was completed early this year, service had to be halted due to the pandemic. 

CM, Union min to flag off extended trip

Metro will resume service on Monday and will cover 22 stations, stretching 25km. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta, KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma and Union Minister Hardip Singh Puri will flag off the extension of the service till Petta via vidoeconferencing. They will also unveil the plaques announcing the commencement of the work to extend service from SN Junction to Tripunithura. 

Following the practice of assigning a theme that reflects the state’s culture to each station, KMRL has opted ‘fishing’ as the theme of Petta station. KMRL expects to wrap up the stretch from Petta to Tripunithura by March 2022.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi Metro Kerala
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp