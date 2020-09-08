STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kudumbashree to kickstart e-literacy movement in Ernakulam district

When the world forayed into the digital sphere with the arrival of Covid, many were left staring at the sudden change with fear.

Published: 08th September 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the world forayed into the digital sphere with the arrival of Covid, many were left staring at the sudden change with fear. With the imminent necessity pushing all bounds, public, especially women, are struggling to keep up with the change.Bringing a change to the situation, Ernakulam Kudumbashree Mission will launch an e-literacy campaign in the district from Tuesday marking the celebration of World Literacy Day.

The campaign under gender development wing of the mission will impart training on basic smartphone management, Google apps and possibilities of online marketing and payment.“Marketing their products through WhatsApp groups and other online platforms will be the biggest takeaway of the initiative. With many becoming jobless due to Covid, digital accessibility will open up new vistas for them. The training will also rule out apprehension on digital payments and e-meetings,” said Shine P Mani, District Programme Manager, Gender, Kudumbashree Mission. 

A total of 101 resource persons will undergo the first phase of training on the day. They will mentor 1838 ward-level resource persons and subsequently, the trainers will reach out to 9,500 vigilant group members and 27,000 Ayalkoottam facilitators.     

“We have selected one resource person per civic body. Our community counsellors will train them and resource persons will go onto the grassroots level. By September-end, almost 40,000 trainers will be made 
available across the district,” he added.

Kudumbashree e-literacy Ernakulam
