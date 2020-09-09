STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM to inaugurate four renovated higher secondary school buildings

The KIIFB-funded project, implemented by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), aims at developing one school per constituency as a centre of excellence.

Published: 09th September 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 06:34 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday will virtually inaugurate four higher secondary school buildings that have been renovated under the state government’s General Education Protection Mission. The renovated buildings of GHSS South Vazhakkulam (Kunnathunadu), GHSS Piravom, GMHSS Cheruvattoor (Kothamangalam) and GHSS Kongorpilly (Aluva) now boast state-of-the art facility, including smart classrooms. 

The KIIFB-funded project, implemented by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), aims at developing one school per constituency as a centre of excellence. A total of 15 schools in the district have been identified and a sum of `5 crore sanctioned for the purpose.The event set to begin at 11am will be chaired by General Education Minister C Raveendranath. Health Minister K K Shailaja, Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, among others, will attend.

New facilities

  •  All smart classrooms are equipped with laptops, projectors, high-speed broadband connection and 5.1 surround sound system
  • Specialised training has been given to teachers to manage classes with digital tools
  •  Disabled-friendly toilet facility in each floor with easy access for all students 
  •  Special facilities for cooking, dining, rainwater harvesting and systematic waste management 
  • Attendance system is fully digital. SMS alerts to be sent to parent’s mobile phones in case of wards absence
  •  Roofed courtyard with training facilities for basketball, volleyball and badminton
