Energy meter testing lab inaugurated  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister for Power M M Mani on Tuesday inaugurated the renovated meter testing, standards lab and advanced energy meter test bench.The minister said that 19 energy meters can be tested at a time using the Advanced Energy Meter Test Bench. “With advanced facilities, it will be more convenient to make power supply safer and check meters and equipment more accurately,” he said while inaugurating the project through video conferencing.The lab is located at the new office of the Inspectorate Department, which was relocated to the Revenue Tower near the Ernakulam boat jetty.