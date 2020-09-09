Energy meter testing lab inaugurated  

KOCHI: Minister for Power M M Mani on Tuesday inaugurated the renovated meter testing, standards lab and advanced energy meter test bench.The minister said that 19 energy meters can be tested at a time using the Advanced Energy Meter Test Bench. “With advanced facilities, it will be more convenient to make power supply safer and check meters and equipment more accurately,” he said while inaugurating the project through video conferencing.The lab is located at the new office of the Inspectorate Department, which was relocated to the Revenue Tower near the Ernakulam boat jetty.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
First Kisan Rail from South India chugs off with fruits to Delhi
Maker of ‘Hindi Theriyathu Poda’ T-shirt alleges he's receiving threatening calls
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial, says Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months
45,288 applications received from international passengers at Delhi airport portal for quarantine exemption
Nawaz Sharif files review petition against 'immediate' return to Pakistan to face corruption charges