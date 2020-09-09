New e-autos all set to zip through Kerala roads

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, part of the Mahindra Group, announced the launch of its new electric three-wheeler Mahindra Treo in Kerala. The new Mahindra Treo electric autorickshaw is now completely designed and developed in India and offers best in-class performance with higher speed of 55 kmph, better acceleration from 0 to 20 kmph in just 2.3 seconds.

The new Mahindra Treo can save its owner up to `45,000 a year. Speaking at the launch, Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “Kerala has demonstrated faster adoption of electric vehicles and helped the Treo become the market leader in the segment. With over 5,000 Treo vehicles plying across over 400 districts of India, Treo has already covered 1.6 crore km. The new Treo will further boost our customers’ savings and will be a great fit for the state’s first and last-mile mobility needs.”