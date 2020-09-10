Theft at 5-star hotel: Three more held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Central police on Wednesday arrested three more persons in connection with the theft that took place at a sealed five-star hotel near South railway station about a month ago. The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammed Shareef, 44, of Karikode, Kollam; Sebastian aka Justin, 43, of Chilavannoor, Kadavanthra; and Prasad Raju, 43, of Karithala.

Mohammed Shareef was netted based on the fingerprints recovered from the crime scene, while Sebastian, who was part of the gang behind the theft, was nabbed following a probe based on the statements of the persons arrested earlier in the case. Soon after the theft, the Central police had nabbed four women and a minor girl, all residents of Coimbatore, for allegedly breaking into the locked hotel and stealing appliances including television sets and utensils.

According to officials, Prasad Raju, a shop owner, had bought the utensils knowing that they were stolen materials. The police have recovered the items. The accused reportedly broke into the hotel that was closed down after being sealed by the Kanayannur tahsildar. However, they were intercepted by the police while spiriting away the loot. On interrogation, they confessed to the theft. The arrest was made by a team led by Ernakulam CI S Vijayasankar.