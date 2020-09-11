STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call for stir against Covid protocol lands duo in trouble

According to the message, the protest was intended to expose the real truth behind the Covid-19 pandemic and that top doctors would be speaking at the programme.

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case against two persons who circulated a message on Thursday calling for a protest against the Covid-19 protocol at the High Court junction. The accused – Mohammed Asharaf and Rafeek, both hailing from Perumbavoor – propagated the message on social media asking people to boycott the safety protocol and to take part in a protest slated to be held at the High Court junction on September 18.

The message was posted in a WhatsApp group raising slogans like ‘restore all freedom’, ‘boycott Covid-19 protocol’, ‘no lockdown’, ‘no social distance’ and ‘no masks’. The police are yet to confirm reports which said the accused were SDPI members. “As yet, their political links are unknown and an investigation is under way,” said Central Police Inspector S Vijayasankar.

