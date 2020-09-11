Kochi’s traffic jams could be a thing of the past

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Integrated Traffic Management Signal, which will be unveiled in a month, is a tried and tested model to improve overall traffic network productivity. The system, spread across select signal junctions, is being set up at a cost of E26.90 crore

With the number of vehicles increasing day by day, Kochi’s roads have become congested and traffic police overtaxed with work. In a breather for the motorists, pedestrians and police personnel, the Integrated Traffic Management Signal (ITMS), under the aegis of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), is soon to be a reality. Along with upgrading and automating Kochi’s traffic signals as per vehicle density, the ITMS is also a tried and tested model to improve overall traffic network productivity. This solution for Kochi’s chock-a-block traffic will be unveiled in a month.

Implemented by Keltron, ITMS will be spread across select signal junctions under the Kochi Corporation set up at a cost of Rs 26.90 crore. Presently, the scope of the project covers only localities included under the Area-Based Development Plan of the smart city project. However, ITMS is a scalable system and will be implemented pan-city for complete effectiveness. While the current signal systems are pre-programmed and cannot be adjusted according to traffic density, ITMS will intelligently control the same.

“Through various components in the project, ITMS will not only control traffic but will also make sure that road etiquette is being followed. The primary one is the traffic vehicle-actuated signals which are installed in 21 junctions. These signals measure the volume of vehicles on the road at a given time and accordingly set the frequency and interval of traffic lights,” said a CSML spokesperson.

The pelican signal, a respite for pedestrians, allows the public to self-operate the signal and cross the roads accordingly with the help of a switch, sans police support. The pelican signals have been deployed at four junctions in the city. Variable message signboards that are found internationally will soon feature in 10 locations. The electronic traffic signs will also display important information and events.

“Twenty-five locations will have the traffic violation camera which can detect drivers breaching rules. Under this, we have red light violation detection in four places which identifies those who jump signals. The camera has an automatic number plate reading facility embedded to capture photographs. In five places, ITMS also has a challan generation system which will be activated on a pilot basis,” the spokesperson said.

While ITMS does not require police personnel on the road to regulate traffic, it can be monitored and coordinated from a control centre which will be set up at the Revenue Tower, Park Avenue Road.

‘Data must be gathered and attended to’According to D Dhanuraj, chairman, Centre for Public Policy Research, the ITMS’s long-term efficiency can be tracked only when back-end logarithm is systematically done.

“Congestion can be reduced and vehicles redirected -- ITMS collates the same on an intelligent model. But, over a period of time, ideally, a database must be built comprising details regarding locations which are prone to traffic congestion and the reasons, and, accordingly, responses must be formulated and carried out. The ITMS is a facilitating arrangement which in turn will require data analysts, transport planners and reviews on how it helps when the KMTA (Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority) is constituted,” he said.

In a nutshell

The Integrated Traffic Management Signal(ITMS), implemented by Keltron, under the aegis of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), includes six components across its two phases – enforcement and traffic management.

It comprises

Traffic vehicle actuated signals: 21 locations

Pelican signals: 4

Variable message signboards: 10

Traffic violation camera: 25

Red signal violation detection: 4

Challan generation: 5 (pilot basis)

Traffic control centre to be set up at Revenue Tower