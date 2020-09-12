Entries invited for essay competition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indian Council of World Affairs, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Centre for Public Policy Research, Kochi, announces the first edition of the ICWA-CPPR Malayalam Essay Competition in senior (Undergraduate/Postgraduate students in the age group of 18-25 years) and junior Categories (students enrolled in Class 11 and 12 and in the age group of 15-18 years).

The competition attempts to delve into what India’s foreign policy means to the youth of the country and inculcate a deeper understanding of the policy and engagements in world affairs in them. The essays can be either typed or handwritten and should be sent as a pdf document to academy@cppr.in on or before September 20. First, second and third prize for senior-level essays will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. Junior-level winners in first three positions will receive Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively. For details, visit: https://www.cppr.in/icwa-cppr-essay-competition