Kochi Metro to increase frequency of trains

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the number of commuters increasing, KMRL has decided to increase the frequency of metro trains during peak hours. The new move is mainly to help working professionals to reach their destinations in the morning without getting stuck in traffic blocks.As per the move, from 8.30am to 11.30am the frequency of trains will be every seven minutes. The seven-minutes headway will be maintained from 4pm to 7pm also. The change will be effective from Monday.

Rest of the time table will remain the same, i.e. a frequency of 10 minutes from 7am to 8.30am and from 11.30am-12 noon and 7pm-9pm and of 20 minutes during 12 noon to 2pm. “The new decision is to help office-goers in the city. We have been monitoring the situation since the resumption of metro services,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma IAS, MD, KMRL. Kochi Metro has also decided to maintain a frequency of 10 minutes throughout the day on Sunday starting from 8 am for NEET aspirants and their parents. Meanwhile, the KMRL is also planning to increase the number of trains in coming days. After the resumption of services, KMRL is running only 15 trains out of 25.