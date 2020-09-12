STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro to increase frequency of trains

Rest of the time table will remain the same, i.e. a frequency of 10 minutes from 7am to 8.30am and from 11.30am-12 noon and 7pm-9pm and of 20 minutes during 12 noon to 2pm. “

Published: 12th September 2020 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro

Kochi metro. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the number of commuters increasing, KMRL has decided to increase the frequency of metro trains during peak hours. The new move is mainly to help working professionals to reach their destinations in the morning without getting stuck in traffic blocks.As per the move, from 8.30am to 11.30am the frequency of trains will be every seven minutes. The seven-minutes headway will be maintained from 4pm to 7pm also. The change will be effective from Monday.

Rest of the time table will remain the same, i.e. a frequency of 10 minutes from 7am to 8.30am and from 11.30am-12 noon and 7pm-9pm and of 20 minutes during 12 noon to 2pm. “The new decision is to help office-goers in the city. We have been monitoring the situation since the resumption of metro services,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma IAS, MD, KMRL. Kochi Metro has also decided to maintain a frequency of 10 minutes throughout the day on Sunday starting from 8 am for NEET aspirants and their parents. Meanwhile, the KMRL is also planning to increase the number of trains in coming days. After the resumption of services, KMRL is running only 15 trains out of 25.

TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp