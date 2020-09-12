Year-long golden jubilee fete comes to a close

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Touching all the facets of five decades of commendable service, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kochi Kendra, held the valedictory function of the year-long golden jubilee celebrations on Friday in the virtual platform at 11am. The programme commenced with a prayer by the students of the Bhavan’s schools to invoke the blessings of the Almighty.

Sukumari Menon education officer, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kochi Kendra , delivered the welcome address. A digital presentation showcasing the journey of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Kochi Kendra.was presented. The digital presentation included photographs of the trustees, the directors, the chairmen in a chronological order, the Bhavan’s motto, schools,colleges and other institutions under it, the community and social work ,publishing of the series of books like Sattwa, NASA expeditions organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan institutions.