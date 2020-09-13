STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man dies of head injury, probe leads to son’s arrest

A drunken brawl between a 55-year old and his elder son at their house in North Paravur has ended up taking the father’s life.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A drunken brawl between a 55-year old and his elder son at their house in North Paravur has ended up taking the father’s life. While the incident happened on Tuesday, the son -- Rahul Dev, 25 -- was arrested for the murder of Jaladharan, of Kanakattussery, Cheriyapilli, on Saturday. The police made the arrest at the end of a dramatic series of events. Jaladharan died at a private hospital in North Paravur after he was admitted there with complaints of abdominal pain and vomiting on Tuesday night.

Later, Rahul went to the North Paravur police station and said his father had fallen head first while in an inebriated state. Growing suspicious over the death, the police registered a case for unnatural death and began an inquiry, following a direction from K Karthik, Ernakulam Rural SP.  The postmortem report the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, provided crucial evidence as it revealed a kick to the abdomen caused Jaladharan’s death. Meanwhile, the police received information that Jaladharan and his sons used to scuffle over petty issues after consuming alcohol and that the father was often beaten up at home. On interrogation, Rahul confessed to the crime.

 “The accused is a daily wager and no other family member is involved in the case. Rahul admitted Jaladharan to the hospital saying his father sustained injuries to his head after falling down in an inebriated state. The accused used to fight with those at home after consuming liquor,” said a police officer.  The accused was remanded in judicial custody. A team led by Aluva DYSP G Venu, North Paravur Inspector Shojo Varghese, sub-inspectors Arundev and Johnson Jayakumar conducted the probe.

