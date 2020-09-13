Mirror Maze to come up at Regional Science Centre, Chalakudy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Soon enough, the magical experience provided by a mirror maze with endless hallways and infinite reflections will become the state’s own. The Mirror Maze will come up at the Regional Science Centre (RSC), Chalakudy, and the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) has set in motion the process for setting up the first-of-its-kind venture in the state. KSSTM officials said they have invited fresh bids for setting up the mirror maze since none had evinced interest in the first tender floated for the same. “The pandemic had forced several agencies from the other states to stay away. We hope to shortlist an agency from the fresh tender and allot the work soon,” said a KSSTM official.

