STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Mission: Save KSRTC station 

Despite being in Kochi, the commercial hub of Kerala, why does the station continue to look like what it is? 

Published: 15th September 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

The North bus stand at Thrissur which was renovated by South Indian Bank using its CSR funds.

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: To the question why the corporation can’t use CSR funds from corporates to spruce up the station as it did in Thrissur, the MD says it has explored the option. It plans to demolish the entire structure and construct a new one near Karikkamuri garage area

Last week, Thrissur town got a renovated north bus stand, complete with a beautifully-designed roof, public announcement system, conference hall, restaurant and an ATM, among other facilities. The renovation project, carried out by South Indian Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, will go a long way in breaking the stereotypical image of “filthy, dilapidated bus station”. 
While the new station is expected to be a feather in the cap of Thrissur, it throws a relevant question: Why can’t the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station, which is nothing but a dilapidated spot reeking of official apathy, make use of such a route? Despite being in Kochi, the commercial hub of Kerala, why does the station continue to look like what it is? 

The sorry figure
Covid or not, anybody would want to steer clear of Ernakulam bus station, from where 85 bus services are conducted across the state and to neighbouring cities. The dilapidated building, dirty premises and frequent flooding leave the 8.25-acre bus station an extremely unhygienic area. This is besides the glaring lack of facilities, including a restroom and waiting shed. The presence of anti-social elements near the Karikkamuri garage area also makes the bus station unsafe for people. Though organisations like Lions Club had built hi-tech toilet facilities, the overall situation continues to remain pathetic. 

The pathetic state of Ernakulam KSRTC station

While the cash-strapped corporation did explore the possibility of CSR funding to develop the station, nothing materialised. According to Biju Prabhakar, managing director of KSRTC, who assumed charge a few months ago, they did search for CSR programmes but didn’t find any. “While we sought such possibilities, there were no volunteers. The corporation, which is facing severe financial constraints, wants to do everything to better the situation,” he added.

At present, the only thing the department can do is to take temporary measures to avoid flooding. “The whole construction of the station is unscientific. It is a low-lying area and all we can do now is take steps to alleviate waterlogging. Right now, the only solution is to install a deluge pump that can drain water into the canal. Sandbags can be laid to prevent the flow of water from the nearby canal into the station. We have requested the civil engineering wing of the Cochin Refinery to build a tank which can collect water. This is a low-cost solution and the estimate is being prepared,” said Biju Prabhakar. 

Meanwhile, the KSRTC also plans to demolish the entire structure and construct a new one near the Karikkamuri garage area in 4.7 acres after sand piling. “The area where the station currently stands can be used for commercial purposes. The master plan is being prepared and we have the support of people’s representatives. But that project will take some time to materialise,” he said.A representative of BPCL Kochi Refinery said the engineering department had visited the site but it is the KSRTC that has to take the final call. 

Public utility not a priority for CSR
While KSRTC would want to seek the help of companies and firms to help their cause, not many are interested, the reason being most commercial establishments focus their CSR activities on health and education.  According to Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) project officer Jacob Jose, public utility services like bus stations are rarely included in CSR activities. “It is not the thrust area. That said, there were CSR contributions to the construction of Vyttila Mobility Hub. We are open to holding discussions in this regard,” he said. According to him, only Cochin Shipyard and Refinery can undertake the work of that magnitude. “It is true that the South Indian Bank undertook the renovation work of a bus stand in Thrissur. One reason may be that it is the organisation’s home ground. There are many criteria for undertaking a CSR project,” said Jacob Jose. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp