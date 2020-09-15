Mission: Save KSRTC station 

Meera Suresh By

KOCHI: To the question why the corporation can’t use CSR funds from corporates to spruce up the station as it did in Thrissur, the MD says it has explored the option. It plans to demolish the entire structure and construct a new one near Karikkamuri garage area

Last week, Thrissur town got a renovated north bus stand, complete with a beautifully-designed roof, public announcement system, conference hall, restaurant and an ATM, among other facilities. The renovation project, carried out by South Indian Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, will go a long way in breaking the stereotypical image of “filthy, dilapidated bus station”.

While the new station is expected to be a feather in the cap of Thrissur, it throws a relevant question: Why can’t the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station, which is nothing but a dilapidated spot reeking of official apathy, make use of such a route? Despite being in Kochi, the commercial hub of Kerala, why does the station continue to look like what it is?

The sorry figure

Covid or not, anybody would want to steer clear of Ernakulam bus station, from where 85 bus services are conducted across the state and to neighbouring cities. The dilapidated building, dirty premises and frequent flooding leave the 8.25-acre bus station an extremely unhygienic area. This is besides the glaring lack of facilities, including a restroom and waiting shed. The presence of anti-social elements near the Karikkamuri garage area also makes the bus station unsafe for people. Though organisations like Lions Club had built hi-tech toilet facilities, the overall situation continues to remain pathetic.

While the cash-strapped corporation did explore the possibility of CSR funding to develop the station, nothing materialised. According to Biju Prabhakar, managing director of KSRTC, who assumed charge a few months ago, they did search for CSR programmes but didn’t find any. “While we sought such possibilities, there were no volunteers. The corporation, which is facing severe financial constraints, wants to do everything to better the situation,” he added.

At present, the only thing the department can do is to take temporary measures to avoid flooding. “The whole construction of the station is unscientific. It is a low-lying area and all we can do now is take steps to alleviate waterlogging. Right now, the only solution is to install a deluge pump that can drain water into the canal. Sandbags can be laid to prevent the flow of water from the nearby canal into the station. We have requested the civil engineering wing of the Cochin Refinery to build a tank which can collect water. This is a low-cost solution and the estimate is being prepared,” said Biju Prabhakar.

Meanwhile, the KSRTC also plans to demolish the entire structure and construct a new one near the Karikkamuri garage area in 4.7 acres after sand piling. “The area where the station currently stands can be used for commercial purposes. The master plan is being prepared and we have the support of people’s representatives. But that project will take some time to materialise,” he said.A representative of BPCL Kochi Refinery said the engineering department had visited the site but it is the KSRTC that has to take the final call.

Public utility not a priority for CSR

While KSRTC would want to seek the help of companies and firms to help their cause, not many are interested, the reason being most commercial establishments focus their CSR activities on health and education. According to Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) project officer Jacob Jose, public utility services like bus stations are rarely included in CSR activities. “It is not the thrust area. That said, there were CSR contributions to the construction of Vyttila Mobility Hub. We are open to holding discussions in this regard,” he said. According to him, only Cochin Shipyard and Refinery can undertake the work of that magnitude. “It is true that the South Indian Bank undertook the renovation work of a bus stand in Thrissur. One reason may be that it is the organisation’s home ground. There are many criteria for undertaking a CSR project,” said Jacob Jose.