Woman cop intervenes, poor family gets TV set

KOCHI: Normally a police station receives all sorts of complaints, but a one-of-a-kind petition received by the Chengamanad police station caught the eye of Jini Mol, a woman civil police officer posted there. The petition from Ambily of Puthuvassery sought the help of Janamaithri police to get a new TV set to enable her children-- a degree student son and two daughters in Class X and Class V, respectively whose education had been disrupted by the pandemic -- to resume their online studies. 

Jini Mol conducted an inquiry with the assistance of  Janamaithri beat officers in the area and came to know of the family’s plight.  Ambily’s husband had walked out on her several years ago and ever since it has been an uphill task for her to make ends meet. She has a small job at a factory, but it is a poorly paid one.  The family had a TV set but it was damaged in the 2018 flood.

Though it was repaired, it ceased to function later. Subsequently, Jini Mol  shared the story of the family’s travails with her pre-degree  batchmates of Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, on their WhatsApp group. “Seeing the post,  Anas Muhammed of Muvattupuzha, currently employed in Kuwait, donated Rs 10,000 to get a new smart TV for the family,” said Jini Mol. 

Officers said this is the latest instance of the effective implementation of Janamaithri policing which has resulted in the public seeking the help of police to resolve issues.  The police officers handed over the television set to the family on Saturday. “The intervention of the woman officer helped the family. She brought the matter to the attention of kind-hearted people,” said T K Joshy, SHO, Chengamanad police station. K Karthik, Rural SP, Ernakulam, felicitated Jini Mol. 

