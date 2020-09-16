KSUM’s Virtual Investor Café to be held on September 30

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will organise this month’s Investor Café on September 30, providing a virtual platform for startup-investor meetings on a one-to-one basis offering fundraising opportunities. The programme aims to facilitate funding opportunities for technology product startups to scale up operations, enhance expertise and navigate in the right direction amid the ‘new normal’ and related social distancing norms.

Technology Startups looking to raise funds can apply at http://bit.ly/ksuminvestorcafe and get a chance to be shortlisted for meeting with angel investors and venture capitalists. The applicants must draft an Investor Pitch Deck as per the guidelines listed in the webpage and then upload it. Among the investors attending the September 30 edition that starts from 10am are 3One4 Capital, Indian Angel Network, Artha VC, Mumbai Angels and Malabar Angels. The sector preferences of investors this time comprises Fintech, SaaS, HealthTech, Deeptech, Hardware, ConsumerTech among others.

In the past three months, Investor Café has facilitated 79 virtual one-to-one startup-investor meetings. The startups, upon selection, will get the opportunity for a closed-room interaction with the investor and to raise fund. Startup founders will be able to get immediate feedback on their pitch to analyse his/her business plan or continuous support by closing the deal. Investor Café is being organised on the last Wednesday of every month since last year. KSUM is the government’s central agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.