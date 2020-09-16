STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Source of change

‘Seeking the Source’ which exhibits around 70 works of renowned artists from around the world will wind up on January 15, 2021. 

Published: 16th September 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramu R 
Express News Service

KOCHI: World art has witnessed a sea of change due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The closure of art galleries came as a big blow to artists who have been forced to come up with new and unique ways to promote their work. ‘Seeking the Source’, an online art exhibition hosted by Moonspace art gallery based in Houston (United States) is one such attempt to provide artists with a platform to showcase their talents on the world stage. Global art including paintings, sculptures, drawings, photography and new media art are part of the show. 

Zakkir Hussain ,Tom Vattakuzhy, P.S. Jalaja, Shaji Appukuttan, Tensing Joseph, E.H. Pushkin, Pradeep Puthoor and Lizzie Jacob are among the fourteen renowned artists from the country showcasing their works at the exhibition that began on Tuesday. Other than the Indian artists, works of 21 international artists such as Alexey Adonin (Israel), Alexis Hernandez (USA), Analia Adorni (Argentina), Erika Korozsi (Hungary) and Francesco Ruspoli (France) are also being featured on the show. 

According to Tensing Joseph, a Thiruvananthapuram based artist, the plight of migrant labourers and nature reclaiming its space during the Covid-19 pandemic period are among the main issues that are highlighted in their exhibition. He further added that the pandemic has brought in uniformity in the way creative artists think and function.

“The pandemic has given us a renewed source of energy to contribute to the world in a positive manner during a desperate time.  Artists in the past, like Edvard Munch, Egon Schiele and George Grosz who witnessed massive socio-economic changes during their period opened up a whole new visual world of hope and optimism to the society that was inactive and hopeless. Artists across the world are trying to emulate this”, said Tensing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp