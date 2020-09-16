This app helps riders dodge deadly potholes

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Landing in a pothole on a road while driving not only alters the wheel alignment of the vehicle, but may also result in a serious accident. If the speed of the vehicle is high and the pothole deep, the damage can extend to the vehicle’s suspension, shock absorber, bumper, axle and the body. Applying the brakes and holding on to the steering wheel tightly are the only options to save oneself and the vehicle when a motorist suddenly comes across a deadly pothole.

Now, motorists need not worry as they can manoeuvre their way around potholes with the help of a real-time map. A new Android-based app, Intents Go, has come to the rescue of motorists while negotiating bumpy and potholed roads.The app, which calculates the size and depth of potholes using realtime data provided by the users, has been developed by Intents Mobi, a Gurugram-based firm. It has developed the beta version of the navigation map.

“More than 400 lives are lost on average on India’s roads everyday and we started Intents Mobi to do our part to bring this number down to zero. We are leveraging the power of technology to develop road safety solutions that are not only effective but also scalable for the masses. Intents Go is one such step in our journey to make Indian roads safer for all,” said Tabrez Alam, founder, Intents Mobi.

Interestingly, the app not only gives alerts about potholes but also informs the user about waterlogging and traffic bottlenecks. Besides, the navigation map also provides a 3D vision of the potholes to the users.

“The app released in Play Store is a beta version. We will add more features in the final version that will be released in a couple of months,” added Alam. Interestingly, the app doesn’t collect private data or ask the user to create an account.

Features

● Realtime road condition status

● No personal data collected

● Voice-guided turn-by-turn navigation

● Pothole and speed-breaker alerts

● Find restaurants, toilets, mechanicsand more

● Road incident reports including waterlogging, accidents and traffic bottlenecks provided

