STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

319 test Covid-19 positive, 371 recover in Ernakulam district

Ernakulam district reported 319 new Covid cases on Wednesday. Of thenew patients, 309 were infected through local transmission. 

Published: 17th September 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district reported 319 new Covid cases on Wednesday. Of thenew patients, 309 were infected through local transmission. As many as eight healthcare workers tested positive for Covid. In a relief, 371 Covid patients recovered from the illness and got discharged.West Kochi continues to remain a concern for the health department as Covid cases are rising in the area. More Covid cases were reported from regions including Mattanchery (24), Maradu (18), Ponekkara (15), Elamkunnapuzha (12), Tripunithura (11), and Palluruthy (9). Multiple cases were reported from Udayamperoor, Fort Kochi, Rayamangalam, Vengola, Alangad, Kalamassery, and Kadamakudy.

A total of 3,240 are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 1,233 Covid patients are undergoing home treatment in the district. “For those who are under home care, we ensure that they do not violate the Covid protocol by stepping out of the house through coordinated efforts from nearby PHCs and Asha workers,” said a health official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam COVID 19
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp