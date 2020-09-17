319 test Covid-19 positive, 371 recover in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district reported 319 new Covid cases on Wednesday. Of thenew patients, 309 were infected through local transmission. As many as eight healthcare workers tested positive for Covid. In a relief, 371 Covid patients recovered from the illness and got discharged.West Kochi continues to remain a concern for the health department as Covid cases are rising in the area. More Covid cases were reported from regions including Mattanchery (24), Maradu (18), Ponekkara (15), Elamkunnapuzha (12), Tripunithura (11), and Palluruthy (9). Multiple cases were reported from Udayamperoor, Fort Kochi, Rayamangalam, Vengola, Alangad, Kalamassery, and Kadamakudy.

A total of 3,240 are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 1,233 Covid patients are undergoing home treatment in the district. “For those who are under home care, we ensure that they do not violate the Covid protocol by stepping out of the house through coordinated efforts from nearby PHCs and Asha workers,” said a health official.