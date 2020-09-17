STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cancer research centre building will be ready by February, says Collector S Suhas

The work remaining on two blocks, 32 per cent of which has been completed, will be 
completed by next February, said Suhas.

Published: 17th September 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of District Collector S Suhas visiting the PVS Hospital on Friday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The new Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) building in Kalamassery will become a reality by the end of February next year, District Collector S Suhas said in a review meeting here on Wednesday.
While the construction of the building was halted in March because of the Covid-19 outbreak, work resumed on May 18. The work remaining on two blocks, 32 per cent of which has been completed, will be 
completed by next February, said Suhas.

A new plan has been formulated for completing the pending work — including plastering, flooring and painting — on the A and B blocks, which comprise three lower ground floors and  five upper ones, within schedule. Currently, 164 workers have been deployed on-site by the P & C Construction Company which has been sublet the civil work required by INKEL Limited, the agency entrusted with the project.According to the district collector, as many as 39 workers are in quarantine and they will be allowed to work after Covid tests. 

“The company has agreed to finish the construction work by bringing in 350 workers, including 100 from Madurai,” he said. Meanwhile, the procurement of medical equipment for the institute is progressing. 
The tender for radiotherapy equipment has been floated, Suhas said. The CCRC director will discuss with INKEL the modalities to appoint an architect to proceed with the rest of the work.The foundation stone for an advanced cancer research institute in Kochi was laid by the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on August 18, 2014. CCRC is now functioning out of the Ernakulam General Hospital with limited facilities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Suhas
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp