Newly-formed V4Kochi to field independent candidates in Corporation polls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of former AAP workers, along with people from various organisations working for the city’s welfare, have together formed a forum named V4Kochi. The forum, which the founders like to present as “not a political party and nothing similar to one”, will field candidates in the upcoming elections to the corporation. “It is an innovation,” said Nipun Cherian, campaign controller, V4Kochi.

“We are challenging conventional political methodologies. Hence, we will not be registering as a party with the Election Commission as of now. Since there is a provision for people to stand as independent candidates, we will be using it to field our candidates,” he said. At a later period, V4Kochi might opt for registration as a party since it would like to get a common symbol under which to fight the elections.

V4Kochi has released an election manifesto and promises to completely digitise the functioning of the corporation. “We will implement the Kochi eGovernance System (KeGS) and ensure complete transparency in the functioning of the corporation,” said Nipun. A system will also be brought in to ensure the corporation’s revenue reaches its exchequer correctly and at the right time, he said. “Decisions like removing tariff from household drinking water, besides projects for people’s welfare will be drawn up and implemented,” he said. Steps will be initiated under the universal basic income idea and special welfare schemes will be drawn up for those aged above 60, he said.

“Lakes, canals and streams will be conserved and rejuvenated. A solution will be arrived at for mosquito menace and waterlogging, besides trouncing the real estate mafia. Land encroached by corporate entities will be recovered,” said Nipun. “We believe in connectivity and democracy which, in reality, has people’s participation. We will be coming up with ways that will see power being vested in the hands of the public,” he said.