Amrita School commences academic year celebration

KOCHI: Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Kochi, started its grand academic year celebrations. Swami Purnamritananda Puri, general secretary, Mata Amritanandamayi Math, blessed occasion virtually.

“Our intelligence is not enough for being successful in life. We should have intuitive knowledge to succeed. Innocence is much more powerful than intelligence”, said Swamiji. Kishore Rungta, chairman and managing director, FACT Ltd. was the chief guest of the function.

“Dream is something that doesn’t let you sleep. Nurture a dream. Work it for it. Achieve it”, he said at the inaugural address. Kishore Gopalakrishna Pillai, associate dean and head, Amrita School of Business, Coimbatore, presided over the function. U Krishnakumar, director of the campus, delivered the welcome speech.

K P S Nair, former director (technical), FACT Ltd, N R Mohanan, centre head, corporate & industry relations, Kochi campus and Sony Vijayan, PGP chair and controller of examinations were also present.

The director presented the academic programmes, departments, ongoing activities and achievements of the campus.

The new students were taken virtually to the campus through a video highlighting the infrastructure facilities. More than seven hundred students and parents joined the meeting virtually. The enthusiastic mass of students awaiting a turning point, a different academic experience was gathered in the online hall. The unique experience is filled with delight and rang the bell to a hopeful and productive new academic year.

