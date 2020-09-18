STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Amrita School commences academic year celebration

Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Kochi, started its grand academic year celebrations.

Published: 18th September 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Kochi, started its grand academic year celebrations. Swami Purnamritananda Puri, general secretary, Mata Amritanandamayi Math, blessed occasion virtually. 
“Our intelligence is not enough for being successful in life. We should have intuitive knowledge to succeed. Innocence is much more powerful than intelligence”,  said Swamiji. Kishore Rungta, chairman and managing director, FACT Ltd. was the chief guest of the function.  

“Dream is something that doesn’t let you sleep. Nurture a dream.  Work it for it.  Achieve it”,  he said at the inaugural address. Kishore Gopalakrishna Pillai,  associate dean and head,  Amrita School of Business,  Coimbatore,  presided over the function. U  Krishnakumar,  director of the campus,  delivered the welcome speech. 

K P S  Nair,  former director (technical), FACT Ltd, N R Mohanan, centre head, corporate & industry relations, Kochi campus and Sony Vijayan,  PGP chair and controller of examinations were also present. 
The director presented the academic programmes,  departments,  ongoing activities and achievements of the campus.

The new students were taken virtually to the campus through a video highlighting the infrastructure facilities. More than seven hundred students and parents joined the meeting virtually. The enthusiastic mass of students awaiting a turning point, a different academic experience was gathered in the online hall. The unique experience is filled with delight and rang the bell to a hopeful and productive new academic year.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp