Fishing for adventure

KOCHI: Malayalis are quite familiar with vloggers that discuss everything from food and travel to tech and TikTok. Sebin Cyriac, a 28-year-old vlogger from Kottayam, however, has taken a trip along the ‘river’ not taken with his fishing videos. Sebin, who started like any other fishing enthusiast, now owns a YouTube channel called ‘Fishing Freaks’, which has over six lakh subscribers. Through ‘Fishing Freaks’, Sebin is taking the modern Malayali on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane—one with green paddy fields, friendly villagers, earthworms, fishing hooks and the joy of a great catch. Sebin started fishing with bamboo rods and now he is an expert in various gadgets.

An MSc degree holder, Sebin was all set to migrate to Canada. He started vlogging as a means to kill time. But the response he got for each video was exceptional. This changed his mind. “I was planning to leave the country and continue my studies in Canada. Back then, I was working as an IELTS tutor and decided to quit when I started to get a stable income from YouTube” said Sebin.

Fishing Freaks has videos taken at picturesque villages, rivers and lakes across Kerala. Sebin has taken a few fishing trips near the sea too. Though fishing has been a life-long hobby, it was in September 2018 that Sebin dropped his first video. “A few days before the lockdown, my channel had less than three lakh subscribers. But, in the last few months, I have gained almost twice the number of subscribers,” he said. Since he shoots most of his videos in the neighbourhood, this has been nothing but an advantage for a DIY Sebin!

Another interesting bit about Sebin’s videos is how his family is always involved in the adventure. “My family is my greatest support. When I started my career as a vlogger, the first thing I made sure was that my family understood what I was doing. When we are together on fishing trips, I get the opportunity to know them better. My parents recount their childhood memories and we share a special bond. I strongly believe that it is that bond in our family that keeps my videos fresh and real,” he adds.Sebin also has a website that sells authentic fishing gadgets. Sebin plans to travel and experience fishing around the world. He is also a nature lover and hopes that his videos encourage youngsters to go out more and protect and conserve natural resources around them.

