Dubai airport revokes ban on Air India Express flights

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), which had banned Air India Express (AIE) from operating flights to the Dubai airport for 15 days till October 2, revoked the order on Friday. The ban had been imposed on AIE for carrying a passenger who was diagnosed with Covid-19.The AIE, which had rescheduled all Dubai-bound flights to Sharjah said normalcy will be restored on Saturday and the first flight from Kerala will leave at 6.30am from Kochi airport.

“The notice has been revoked based on our explanation,” said an AIE official.As per the DCAA notice banning the operations, AIE carried a Covid positive passenger on board the Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4. The Dubai airport had served another notice to AIE on September 2 for the same reason.

“Boarding a passenger with Covid-19 positive test result for the second time is contrary to and in violation of the laid down procedures and/or protocols relating to air travel to and from airports in the Emirate of Dubai, during the Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. Therefore, all operation of Air India Express to Dubai Airports is temporarily suspended, for a duration of 15 days, effective from September 18 to October 2,” the DCAA said in the notice.

AIE had confirmed receiving the ‘Notice of suspension’ and said it was issued on account of the erroneous acceptance of one Covid positive passenger each by the airline’s ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur on August 28 and September 4, respectively. Based on AIE’s communication, the ground handling agencies concerned have taken punitive action against their employees, holding them accountable for the lapse in Delhi and Jaipur, it said.