STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Dubai airport revokes ban on Air India Express flights

  The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), which had banned Air India Express (AIE) from operating flights to the Dubai airport for 15 days till October 2, revoked the order on Friday.

Published: 19th September 2020 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Dubai Airport (Youtube screengrab)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), which had banned Air India Express (AIE) from operating flights to the Dubai airport for 15 days till October 2, revoked the order on Friday. The ban had been imposed on AIE for carrying a passenger who was diagnosed with Covid-19.The AIE, which had rescheduled all Dubai-bound flights to Sharjah said normalcy will be restored on Saturday and the first flight from Kerala will leave at 6.30am from Kochi airport. 

“The notice has been revoked based on our explanation,” said an AIE official.As per the DCAA notice banning the operations, AIE carried a Covid positive passenger on board the Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4. The Dubai airport had served another notice to AIE on September 2 for the same reason.

“Boarding a passenger with Covid-19 positive test result for the second time is contrary to and in violation of the laid down procedures and/or protocols relating to air travel to and from airports in the Emirate of Dubai, during the Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. Therefore, all operation of Air India Express to Dubai Airports is temporarily suspended, for a duration of 15 days, effective from September 18 to October 2,” the DCAA said in the notice.

AIE had confirmed receiving the ‘Notice of suspension’ and said it was issued on account of the erroneous acceptance of one Covid positive passenger each by the airline’s ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur on August 28 and September 4, respectively. Based on AIE’s communication, the ground handling agencies concerned have taken punitive action against their employees, holding them accountable for the lapse in Delhi and Jaipur, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Express Dubai airport
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp