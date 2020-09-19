Fort Kochi makeover in hands of too many cooks

Swetha Kadiyala By

KOCHI: With the tag of being one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country, Fort Kochi has much to boast about. While multiple projects are at various stages of execution under the aegis of the Tourism Department, Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), Irrigation Department, conservation activists and historians are riled up by what they observe as “unscientific” and “insensitive” development modules.

As the heritage town gears up to welcome visitors again this season amid the pandemic, Fort Kochi’s primary challenge seems to be the case of too many cooks spoiling the broth.

No coordination

As the irrigation department awaits the study report by a team from IIT Madras to construct the seawall and restore the beach, the work on the development of adjoining Vasco da Gama Square and walkway by CSML is well under way. Though both the projects should ideally progress in conjunction, IIT Madras has not even completed the field study of the area.“A team from IIT Madras arrived in Fort Kochi last Saturday to conduct a preliminary study but it could not go on due to unfavourable weather conditions. The team has left for Chennai, a new date will be fixed soon,” said Shahul Hameed A, deputy director, Tourism Department.

“It is a fact that the intervention of multiple agencies without proper coordination and consultation will lead to a futile exercise. But, as far as tourism is concerned, it is not practical to bring things under one authority. The district administration is doing its best to ensure things progress in an efficient manner and scale. The sub-collector of Fort Kochi is coordinating the inter-departmental issues at the local level and reporting to me about the needful interventions,” said District Collector S Suhas.

To address the issue of clogged canals due to the dumping of garbage, a vacuum drainage connecting wards 1 to 5 is in the pipeline. The major project by CSML is expected to revamp the ancient drain network in parts of Fort Kochi. “There is an additional proposal to set up a sewage treatment plant on the island. The tender has been awarded but the work is yet to begin,” said the spokesperson.

However, heritage enthusiasts believe the project is another instance of fixing what is not broken. “Being a heritage town, Fort Kochi is not going to see high-rise buildings cropping up. The current drainage laid before Independence works well. There is no need to overhaul it. While the Tourism Department stripped the children’s park of its charm by haphazard landscaping, CSML is also bent on propping up concrete structures and making the area into a cement jungle,” said K J Sohan, former mayor.

official talk

Shahul Hameed A, deputy director, Tourism Department.

The tourism department will provide the necessary assistance to the irrigation department and CSML for all projects under their ambit. There is also a proposal to develop Bazaar Road and parts of Mattanchery but currently, the department is focusing on promoting the upcoming Biennale which would bring in tourists and revive the sector. The government is planning to acquire the entire premises of Aspinwall in this regard. Half of it is presently in private hands.

S Suhas, Ernakulam district collector.

There is a society under my chairmanship, Cochin Heritage Zone Conservation Society, which is aimed at proper management of heritage tourism in Fort Kochi. Representatives of most of the line departments are its members. I am planning to strengthen the activities of the society with better coordination with all stakeholders, especially after the reopening of the island for tourism. A meeting with local body officials will be held before charting out the reopening strategy of the destination.

Given the Covid-19 situation, we are planning to take extra hygiene measures to ensure safety of the visitors as well as residents. Frequent disinfection drives and deployment of more staff during peak timings are also under planning. A mass clean-up drive will be arranged in the run-up to the Biennale. Uniforms, tools and cleaning materials shall be supplied from the fund of DTPC. Also, will think of hiring professional outdoor-housekeeping agencies to help the existing Kudumbashree workers.

Spokesperson, CSML

The construction work at Vasco da Gama Square has resumed post lockdown. Almost 50 per cent of the work has been completed. Construction of the open-air theatre is also under way. Both projects will take another year to complete. Apart from this, CSML has taken up renovation of the entry at Dutch Palace. New blocks at Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, Mattanchery Women and Child Hospital and higher secondary block at Calvathy GHSS are also progressing. Renovation of one

dilapidated foot overbridge and two minor bridges have additionally been taken up.