STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Govt gears up to face the expected surge in Covid cases

The state is slowly inching towards the peak of pandemic infection.

Published: 19th September 2020 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The state is slowly inching towards the peak of pandemic infection. However, making ventilators and ICUs available to curb fatalities is going to be difficult. Health Minister K K Shailaja recently expressed concern regarding the shortage of ventilators and possibility of more deaths. Currently, the state has around 717 Covid-19 ICU beds and 373 Covid ventilators.

The occupancy of the ICUs and ventilators are fluctuating. Recently, it crossed the 50 per cent mark and on Thursday, the occupancy rate came down again. As on Thursday, 39.5 per cent of Covid-19 ICU beds and 3.2 per cent ventilators are occupied. In Kochi, 33 out of the 50 total Covid ICU beds are occupied while in Thiruvananthapuram, 44 out of the total 104 are occupied. 

The Covid-19 death toll is nearing 500 and Kerala is anticipating an average of 5,000-8,000 fresh cases per day in the coming weeks. It is learnt that 40 per cent of the total count came from the state capital. With the demand for emergency medical infrastructure likely to go up, the government has asked district authorities to mobilise funds locally to buy more facilities. “The districts can channelise money for medical infrastructure from the MLA funds. Also, if the utilisation exceeds 60 per cent, we will have to make use of facilities at private hospitals,” said an official.  

However, reports say that the state should first resolve the human resource crisis, as scaling up the medical infrastructure would imply the need for more trained ICU staff. Deputy Superintendent of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, who is leading the training sessions, said that the state plans to share facilities with districts that lack them. He said that Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, Idukki and Kasargod are among the districts facing a dearth of emergency medical facilities. 

“Currently, Thiruvananthapuram is taking emergency cases from Kollam, Pathanamthitta and even Tamil Nadu. That is one reason why the number of deaths is high in the district compared to the rest of Kerala. ICU training sessions are under way in every district. However, staff strength keeps fluctuating as each batch has to go on mandatory quarantine for a week after 10 days of duty,” said Santhosh Kumar S S.

 He said that 90 per cent of the patients fall under 10-60 age group in the state. “This is why we are able to keep the mortality rate under check. But we have to be prepared for for when the vulnerable population contracts the virus.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp